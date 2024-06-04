Fuel now accessible in ZiG

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Motorists can now pay for diesel and petrol in local currency effective from today.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced the new fuel prices.

“Please be advised that the fuel prices for diesel and blend are effective 4 June 2014. The fuel prices are as follows, diesel 50 ZiG21.41 per litre, and blend E20 ZiG 21.19 per litre. The prices are for June 2024 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 4 July 2024,” reads the statement.

ZERA also said the public and motorists are advised that the blending ratio remains at E20.

They further said operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

The USD price for diesel is US$1.61 while Blend E20 is 1.59 per litre.