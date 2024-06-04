Fuel now accessible in ZiG

04 Jun, 2024 - 09:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Fuel now accessible in ZiG fuel pump

The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Motorists can now pay for diesel and petrol in local currency effective from today.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) announced the new fuel prices.

“Please be advised that the fuel prices for diesel and blend are effective 4 June 2014. The fuel prices are as follows, diesel 50 ZiG21.41 per litre, and blend E20 ZiG 21.19 per litre. The prices are for June 2024 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 4 July 2024,” reads the statement.

ZERA also said the public and motorists are advised that the blending ratio remains at E20.

Related Stories:

They further said operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

The USD price for diesel is US$1.61 while Blend E20 is 1.59 per litre.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds