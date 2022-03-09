Fuel prices further reviewed upwards

Judith Phiri and Collin Moyo, Business Reporters

LESS than a week after the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) effected a fuel price increment, the authority has once again effected another hike due to tensions in Eastern Europe.

Zera said the new revised prices which come into immediate effect for Diesel 50 in local currency is $218.01 per litre from $195.99 that was announced on Saturday 05 March, while that for petrol (E0) rose to $216.78 from $195.72.

In United States (US) dollars, the Diesel 50 price rose to US$1.68 from US$1.51 while that of petrol (E0) is now pegged at US$1.67 from US$1.51 as well.

“Prices have been set in accordance with the increasing oil prices on the international market, which the Authority is continuously monitoring,” said ZERA in a statement.

Zera said the public and operators are advised that the blending ration still remains at E0.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel pricing regulations.”

The country is expected to resume blending petrol with ethanol next month, a move that is expected to cushion motorists and industry from skyrocketing international oil prices.

Meanwhile, Zera also announced the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for March.

In a statement, Zera said the retail price of gas is now set at US$2.07 up from, US$2.03 or ZWL$268.11 up from ZWL$234.15.

“Operators are advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters. Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages,” reads the statement.