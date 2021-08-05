Fuel prices go up

The Sunday News

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter  

THE price of fuel in the country has gone up, with diesel now going to set back motorists $114.29 or US$1.33 while petrol is now going to cost $117.07 or US$1.37 effective today.

Prior to this latest increase, the pump price for diesel was $110.54 while blend cost $112.55.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) advised the public of the new prices.

“Operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages. Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle,” the statement read.

