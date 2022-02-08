Fuel prices increased

Colin Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices for the month of February.

In a statement, the energy regulatory board said the new prices for diesel are now pegged at $164.17 per litre up from $149.55 while petrol increased from $149.55 to $152.87.

The United States dollar price has been pegged at US$1.44 per litre from US$1.38 for diesel and US$1.41 for petrol.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio still remains at EO. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel pricing regulations,” reads the statement.