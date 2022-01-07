Fuel prices reduced

Colin Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced new fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for January.

Zera had initially delayed the announcement of the January prices for fuel noting that consultations were taking place at Government level, as they monitored developments in the international oil makers.

In a statement, the energy regulatory body said the new price for diesel in local currency is $149.55 per litre down from $150.31 while that of petrol went down from $154.56 to $152.87.

In United States (US) dollars, the price remains at US$1.38 while that of petrol is now pegged at US$1.41 down from US$1.42.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio has been reviewed from E10 to E0. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel pricing regulation,” said Zera.

Zera also revealed that the retail price of gas is now set at US$2.05 or $222. 32 in local currency per kilogramme.

There has been a downward price review of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for January as the new prices are a significant decrease from the December prices which were pegged at US$2.14 and $225.92 per kilogramme respectively.

“Operators are advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters,” said Zera.

“Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.”