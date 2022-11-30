Fuel prices reviewed downwards

The Sunday News

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Regulation Authority (ZERA) has reviewed downwards the blend and diesel prices as at today (Wednesday).

In a statement ZERA said the retail price of blend is now US$1.54 or ZWL1008.57 down from US$1.59 or ZWL 1028.55.

Diesel prices have been reviewed to $1. 70 or ZWL 1 113.03 per litre. Down from $1.73 or ZWL 1 116.94 per litre.

 “The public and operations are advised that the blending ratio remains at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages,” reads part of the statement.

Zera said operators were obliged to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Stakeholders are advised that to display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations. The petroleum price released by ZERA can be verified on the official website, Facebook or twitter”.

