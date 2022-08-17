Fuel prices reviewed downwards

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Regulator Authority (Zera) has reviewed downwards the blend and diesel prices for August.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Zera said the retail price of blend is now US$1.57 from US$1.60 and ZWL 769. 35 from ZWL 710. 60 per litre. While the diesel price remains USD$1.74 and ZWL$851.14 per litre.

“Stakeholders are advised that the blending ratio remains at E20. The prices are as follows Blend 50 is ZWL$851.14 and USD$1.74 while Blend is US$1.57 and ZWL$769.35,” reads part of the statement.

Zera said operators were obliged to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages.

“Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by Zera can be verified on the official website, Facebook or twitter”.