Fuel prices reviewed upwards

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (Zera) on Thursday reviewed the prices of fuel up.

In a statement, Zera said the retail price for diesel is now US$1.68 or $1 315.09 up from US$1.62 or US$1 188.77, while blend is now US$1.59 or $1 241.01 up from US$1.54 or $1 124.61.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio has also been reviewed to E5. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” read part of the statement.

