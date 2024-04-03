UPDATED: Fugitive Murderer Peter Dube arrested today at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Sunday News Reporter

Fugitive murderer Peter Dube, who had been on the run for nearly three years, was arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

His arrest follows his deportation from Mozambique, where he had been extradited to from Ireland after producing fake documentation purporting he was Mozambican.

Fugitive murderer, Peter Dube being arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport following his deportation from MozambiqueConfirming his arrest, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said clarified that Dube had not been extradited from Mozambique but had been deported for possession of fake identity and travel documents.

“Firstly, we would like to thank Zimbabweans for their patience as we were conducting investigations as the Zimbabwe Republic Police and I want to make it clear that Peter Dube has not been extradited, what happened is that he has been deported from the Republic of Mozambique due to fake identity and travel documents, anything else in terms of the investigations and the court appearance will be advised in due course,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Dube, a Gweru businessman, was wanted in connection with three counts of murder, one attempted murder case, and violation of immigration laws.

He had allegedly shot his second wife, her suspected lover, and a female friend in Gweru in 2021.

Dube had changed his identity to Xolile Mtsali and acquired a passport in Eswatini, which he used to relocate to Ireland, where he applied for asylum. After being apprehended in Ireland, he was subsequently deported to Mozambique.

The arrest of Peter Dube marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the triple murder case. Dube’s arrest at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport brings an end to his nearly three-year evasion of authorities.