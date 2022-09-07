Full council meeting goes without recognised Deputy Mayor

Full council meeting goes without recognised Deputy Mayor Clr Kambarami addressing the Full Council meeting

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

AS confusion continues to reign within the council chambers on who the substantial Bulawayo Deputy Mayor is, the Full Council meeting that was held on Wednesday afternoon took place without anyone recognized for the position.

Ward one councillor, Mlandu Ncube and ward three councillor, Tinashe Kambarami have been locked in a tug-of-war tussle for the position ever since the latter got a High Court order reinstating him into council.

This was after Clr Kambarami had been recalled by the Dr Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T. During the years that Clr Kambarami had been on recall, councillors went on to elect Clr Ncube to fill in the vacancy.

Clr Mlandu Ncube at the Full Council meeting

While Clr Kambarami has argued that the court order also states that he should be reinstated as the Deputy Mayor, Clr Ncube has argued that the order only speaks to the reinstatement of Clr Kambarami as councillor for ward three.

Clr Ncube has since approached the courts to seek clarity on the matter and bar Clr Kambarami from disrupting council meetings claiming he was the substantial Deputy Mayor.

During the Full council meeting, that was held at the Small City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, the local authority opted to go without a recognized Deputy Mayor, with both Clr Kambarami and Clr Ncube not sitting together with the mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni and the acting Town Clerk, Mr Kimpton Ndimande at the chair of the meeting

