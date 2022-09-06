Fundraiser for Zimbabwe Cheetahs ahead of Rugby Sevens World Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Cheetahs are hosting a fund raising event in Cape Town, South Africa today (Tuesday) as they build up to the Rugby World Cup Sevens, which gets underway in the Mother City on Friday.

Led by Kudzai Mashawi, the Cheetahs have been in Cape Town since last Tuesday with a base in False Bay as they prepare for the global showpiece. Yesterday, they officially moved into the Rugby World Cup Sevens provided for accommodation.

The event on Tuesday will also be a meet and greet opportunity where fans will be able to interact with Graham Kaulback’s chosen 12 players to represent the country at the global showpiece, with the ultimate aim being to raise funds to support the team.

It promises to be a great evening with Michael Charton generously offering to present his “Far from a Dance” story. This is an overview of the history of South Africa and New Zealand rugby. He also will add a Zimbabwe element to the talk. Charton is a highly regarded storyteller who has numerous fascinating stories which are getting great coverage around South Africa at the moment.

An ankle injury suffered by Vuyani Dhlomo at the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series forced the Cheetahs technical team to replace the prop with Keegan Cooke before the team departed for South Africa.

“Vuyani injured his ankle in Chile and we were hoping it would recover but scans suggest be will be sidelined for some time,’’ said Kaulback.

In their opening match at the Rugby Sevens World Cup, Zimbabwe face Canada in the pre-round of 16, an early kick off on the first day of the tournament at the iconic Cape Town Stadium, one of the venues for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Zimbabwe are one of the 24 men’s team that booked their place at this year’s edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens that is taking place on African soil for the first time ever.

Hosts South Africa are top seeds in men’s tournament following a remarkable 36-match winning streak which saw them win six rounds of the World Series in a row across 2021-2022. However, they will face stiff competition with Australia seeded second and double Olympic champions Fiji seeded third. New Zealand are the reigning men’s champions and are seeded fifth coming into the event.

Zimbabwe will be making their sixth appearance at the Rugby World Cup Sevens since they made their debut in 1997 when tournament was held in Hong Kong.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs squad for Rugby World Cup Sevens: Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Godfrey Magaramombe, Keegan Cooke, Munopa Muneta, Tapiwa Mulenga, Jafnos Chiwanza, Carlos Matematema, Ryan Musumhi, Shingirai Katsvere, Sam Phiri, Munesu Muneta, Nigel Tinarwo

Non travelling reserves: Jerry Jaravaza, Pride Nyameni, Tadius Dzandiwandira

Head coach: Graham Kaulback

Assistant coach: Ricky Chirengende

Team manager: Tafadzwa Mhende

Physiotherapist: Margaret Gibson

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29