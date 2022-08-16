Future Chef competition launched

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Global Institute of Hospitality and Tourism College and Club Likoma on Saturday launched the Future Chef Competition in Bulawayo.

The Future Chef Competition had been withheld since 2018 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The head of Club Likoma, Mr Jonathan Kaliyati acknowledged that the competition advanced a number of participants’ lives as most crossed boarders and some became entrepreneurs.

“The college offers courses such as the City and Guilds and the Institution of Commercial management that enable graduates to work abroad in places like Dubai, hence the competition exposes these beautiful talents instilled within the future chefs.”

The competition will be held on 24 November, 2022 in Bulawayo. The launch of the competition comprised of representatives from a local retail supermarket, where contestants will gather their items when the competition commences.

“The competition fosters and inculcates culinary skills among young and upcoming hoteliers in the tourism and hospitality industry,” said a Ms Moyo, a senior lecturer at the college.