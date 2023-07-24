Future stars shine at Kwekwe karate tourney

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Sports Reporter

AIDEN Ziwira scooped two gold medals and a silver at the Kwekwe Invitational Karate tournament in the 5-7 and 8-9-year-old boys’ category.

Ziwira was part of athletes that took part in the tournament that was held at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

Shayne Manyatela and Nicole Sibanda also won gold medals in the 10-11 years girls’ category while Makanaka Mulopa was the 12-13 years girls’ champion.

In the 14-15 years’ age group, Trinity Kotsi won the boys section while Kupakwashe Machakaire and Tanyaradzwa Ziwira got gold and silver in the under-21 boys respectively.

Tinashe Mbodza won the under-21 kata gold medal and Tamuka Ziwira dominated the male under 60.

Tinashe Ziwira was crowned the male under 67kg gold medallist with Stephen Sibanda winning the Under-75 kg.

The veteran women category was won by Monica Peters. Gerald Muusha was victorious in the men’s veterans kata.

Nelson Mlambo won the under-84kg men’s kata. Dean Ramsey was also on the podium together with Fortune Nyabanga.

Camelot girls team won the girl’s junior team kata. Bulawayo Shukokai boys were crowned winners of the kata competition after beating UZ.

The team comprising the Ziwira brothers Tinashe, Tamuka and Tanyaradzwa went on to win the team Kumite after beating Triangle and Harare.

The tournament was hailed by organiser Shepherd Ziwira, who said this year the tournament had so many athletes coming from all the provinces.

“I am very happy with the support we got from all the provinces. The turnout was massive and we had so many athletes in all age groups,” said Ziwira.