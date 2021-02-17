Gabriel Nyoni battles against fractured leg, Covid-19

17 Feb, 2021 - 16:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Gabriel Nyoni battles against fractured leg, Covid-19 Gabriel Nyoni in action for Cape Umoya

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa based Zimbabwean footballer, Gabriel Nyoni is a man in pain as he is not only battling a broken left foot but is also infected by the coronavirus.

The Cape Umoya speedy winger suffered a broken foot on Tuesday when his team played Richards Bay in A GladAfrica Championship match played at Umhlathuze Sports Complex Grounds in Richards Bay, a contest which ended 0-0. Nyoni had an operation in Durban on Wednesday.

“Having it (surgery) today (Wednesday) at 3pm broken and fractured foot and have Covid-19,’’ Nyoni said.

Gabriel Nyoni in Durban hospital

On Tuesday, Nyoni posted a picture of himself in a hospital with a message that read “I hope it’s not the end. Never thought one day I will be in this condition. Lord heal me. Thank you for those who have been wishing me well. Surgery tomorrow.”

Nyoni joined Cape Umoya in September last year, days after officially making it known to the public that he had parted ways with Maritzburg United.

Maritzburg United and Nyoni blamed injuries, which prevented him from taking to the field of play for a lengthy period as the main reason for his departure from the Pietermitzburg based side.

Nyoni scored his first goal for Cape Umoya in January this year against Uthongati.

@Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting