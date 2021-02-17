Gabriel Nyoni battles against fractured leg, Covid-19

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa based Zimbabwean footballer, Gabriel Nyoni is a man in pain as he is not only battling a broken left foot but is also infected by the coronavirus.

The Cape Umoya speedy winger suffered a broken foot on Tuesday when his team played Richards Bay in A GladAfrica Championship match played at Umhlathuze Sports Complex Grounds in Richards Bay, a contest which ended 0-0. Nyoni had an operation in Durban on Wednesday.

“Having it (surgery) today (Wednesday) at 3pm broken and fractured foot and have Covid-19,’’ Nyoni said.

On Tuesday, Nyoni posted a picture of himself in a hospital with a message that read “I hope it’s not the end. Never thought one day I will be in this condition. Lord heal me. Thank you for those who have been wishing me well. Surgery tomorrow.”

Nyoni joined Cape Umoya in September last year, days after officially making it known to the public that he had parted ways with Maritzburg United.

Maritzburg United and Nyoni blamed injuries, which prevented him from taking to the field of play for a lengthy period as the main reason for his departure from the Pietermitzburg based side.

Nyoni scored his first goal for Cape Umoya in January this year against Uthongati.

