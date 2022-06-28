Gabriel Nyoni officially retires from football

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

FORMER Highlanders and Caps United striker, Gabriel Nyoni has officially announced his retirement from football after failing to fully recover from a foot injury he suffered last year.

Nyoni sustained a Lisfranc fracture in a game against Richards Bay FC while turning out for South African side Cape Umoya FC in the GladAfrica Championship league.

Two wires and three screws were inserted in his foot and he had been given up to last February for doctors to be able to tell whether he will be able to play again.

Posting on his Facebook page, Nyoni has since announced that 14 months of specialist and rehabilitation treatment had yielded no positive results.

“I have officially retired from football. 14 months of specialist and rehabilitation treatment hasn’t yielded the expected result. I tried my best. I appreciate all the support you gave me during my football career.

“Highlanders fans you are special, always family. Caps United fans, you welcomed me like your own. Maritzburg United you gave me a better chance in life. Cape United you took great care of me. Thank you so much. The advices you gave me during my soccer career, please do continuously give me in business,” wrote Nyoni.

He also took an opportunity to thank a few individuals that have had an influence in his footballing career, these including former Highlanders coaches, Kelvin Kaindu, Bongani Mafu and Madinda Ndlovu, former Highlanders chief executive officer, Mr Nhlanhla Dube, Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, Caps United owner, Farai Jere to mention but a few.

Nyoni joined Cape Umoya in September 2020 from Maritzburg United where he had signed a two-year contract with the option of a 12-month extension, but consistent injury lay-offs resulted in him being offloaded.

He had joined Maritzburg United at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season from Caps United with higher expectations.

He signed for Caps after doing duty at Highlanders for six years from 2012.