Gamecocks, Chiefs in one all stalemate…as Bosso face Byo City

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1

Bulawayo Chiefs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

FOLLOWING their Chibuku Super Cup quarter final berth that was cemented by their one all draw against Bulawayo Chiefs in a Group Two match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium, Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas has demanded that his charges should prioritise having high levels of self-confidence and building their play from the back.

Yesterday’s draw match took Chicken Inn’s points tally to 12 and it also saw Chiefs finish their cup campaign without a win. Hard running Brian Muza scored for Gamecocks in the 17th minute after he was brilliantly set up by captain Moses Jackson inside the 12-yard box. Amakhosi Amahle got their equaliser nine minutes into the second stanza through a breathtaking Malvin Mkolo header.

“I’m disappointed about the goal that we conceded after defending so well but overally, I think we did well. Now our boys need to have that self-confidence to play because at times they get jittery on the ball especially at the back when they are put under pressure.

They need to be composed and try to build our play from the back, Chiefs came up in the second half and controlled the game. Each player needs to improve his performance because our next opponents are red-hot. We are likely to face FC Platinum or Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Everyone in our team needs to rise to the occasion,” said Antipas.

His opposite number Nilton Terroso, a Portuguese coach who was unveiled by Chiefs late last week as their new coach said: “We don’t progress into the next stage. Chicken Inn are a very good team. We started the game well in terms of movement and maintaining our shape.

We were able to press our opponents but it was unfortunate that we conceded a goal early into the first half against our well experienced opponents. I’m very much impressed by the attitude that my players have given me,” said Terroso.

Chicken Inn top Group Two log standings with 12 points, three ahead of Highlanders who are this afternoon set to take on Philani “Beefy” Ncube’s Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso, who are Chibuku Super Cup holders, have also already qualified for the quarter-final stage and they will need to beat City by more than four goals to topple Antipas’ charges from the Group Two top spot. A team that will finish as Group Two winners will face Ngezi Platinum while Group Two first runners up will do battle against Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum.

FC Platinum beat Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 in yesterday’s breakfast kickoff to finish top in Group Four of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup. Both teams were separated three points before the match, and the result saw Pure Platinum Play moving to 13 points, ahead of Ngezi courtesy of superior goal difference.

Innocent Muchaneka scored the opener five minutes into the second half to put FC Platinum ahead. The result saw Ngezi Platinum Stars finishing second and they are most likely to face Chicken Inn.

Bosso head coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu said they were aiming to get a positive result against City.

“Yes, we have already qualified for the next stage but Highlanders is a big club that prioritises getting good results. We will not relax. It’s not a dead rubber match. It’s a crucial match that we should approach with a good mind set,” said Mpofu.

Elsewhere, Black Rhinos booked their place in the knockout stage following their 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.

They join Cranborne Bullets as the two teams progressing from Group Three.

Chibuku Super Cup Results:

Chicken Inn 1 Byo Chiefs 1, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah FC, Ngezi Platinum 1 – 2 FC Platinum, Black Rhinos 1-1 Manica Diamonds