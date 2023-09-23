Gamecocks confident of Triangle victory

Fungai Muderere

CHICKEN Inn FC head coach Prince Matore is confident that his charges are going to collect maximum points when they meet struggling Triangle United this afternoon at Luveve Stadium.

Gamecocks are on position four and they are hard pressed to keep a close check on pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars, Highlanders and Dynamos.

“It’s a tricky match for us but we are very much confident that we are going to win this one. Everyone is confident. We had the ideal preparations with every player available for selection. We have no injury worries,” said Matore.

The Gamecocks will go into the match with a clean bill of health after having struggled to have left footed George Majika, Richard Hachiro, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Brian Muza and Shepherd Mhlanga regain their fitness.

Last weekend, Gamecocks were held to a one all draw by former champions CAPS United in a match that was played at Gweru’s Bata Stadium.

Triangle United are smarting from a 1-0 home defeat they suffered at the hands of four-time league champions FC Platinum