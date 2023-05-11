 Gamecocks confident on the road

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premiership enters match day nine this weekend, with Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore hinting his boys are up for a winning haul away to Manica Diamonds at Gibbo on Saturday.

Seated at seventh position on the log, the Gamecocks have amassed 12 points in eight outings. With a string of six draws on record, Matore said he is geared to change the tune toward victory.

In their last outing, the Bulawayo side got the better of Herentals, winning 2-1 at Luveve on Sunday. From that triumph that broke the stalemate curse, the coach is determined to up their game, but admits it would not be easy.

“It is a difficult match. Manica Diamonds are playing well at home. What is important is to focus and collect maximum points,” said Matore at a pre-match press talk today.

He said there is a clean bill of health in the team and only singled out midfielder Richard Hachiro not fit ahead of the tie. He heaped praise for Michael Charamba whom he described as a hardworker.

“So far so good. Everyone is fighting for a place in the team. Michael Charamba is a good player. He works hard and that has rewarded him.”

The inform Charamba, who has netted three goals for the Gamecocks said working as team has brought the desired urge to win.

“I work hard with my teammates. Football is a team sport. You cannot perform alone. My target is to score in each and every game. I have to work hard at that.

“Taking from last season, where I had suffered a knee injury, I have improved. I have started well and will continue doing so,” he said.