GameCocks end Ngezi unbeaten run

Innocent Kurira

Chicken Inn FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Ngezi Platinum Stars . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

IF there was any chance for Chicken Inn to prove that their title aspirations are not just daydreaming, they needed to collect three points against table-topping Ngezi Platinum and they did just that in a Premier Soccer League match at Luveve stadium yesterday.

Ngezi Platinum were the favourites going into the game as they were also chasing a 20-match unbeaten run that stretches from last season. It was a game that had both sides creating a few clear-cut chances but Chicken Inn would grab theirs.

The visitors had a better start to the game and enjoyed much of the possession but they failed to turn it into goals and they were duly punished. Brian Muza opened the scoring for the visitors at the 40th-minute mark. The forward headed home a well-taken George Majika corner kick from the right.

Three minutes later Majika dribbled past two Ngezi Platinum defenders before teeing up Malvin Hwata for the easiest of tap-ins inside the box. Ngezi could not find a response and never really looked like a side that is on top of the table, but coach Takesure Chiragwi was happy in defeat.

“We lost the game with dignity. We did everything that we were supposed to do. The first goal was through a set piece and they got the second after a mistake from our defender who lost the ball in a dangerous area and we were punished. The general assessment of the game is that l think we played our normal game. This is one of the best games we have played this season in terms of performance,” said Chiragwi.

Ngezi remain top of the table with 17 points, same as Highlanders whom they enjoy a superior goal difference against. Chicken Inn move into sixth position with 15 points after 10 games. Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore was elated with the victory.

“The difference today was we scored. It was a super win for our players and the fans,” said Matore.

Matore was forced to change his system after injuries to right back Arthur Chinda and left back Xolani Ndlovu. He shifted to a back three consisting of Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Itai Mabunu and Vincent Moyo. Michael Charamba and George Majika were playing as wing backs. The compromise paid off as Chicken Inn never seemed to struggle.

The first real chance of the game fell to Tinotenda Musariranwa who found the side net with a shot from inside the box. It was only after the 18th minute that Chicken Inn threatened through Brian Muza whose shot from outside the box missed the target by inches. Moments later Polite Moyo made a crucial block to deny Muza after he had been sent through on goal by Malvin Hwata.

Teams

Chicken Inn FC: Bernard Donovan, Brian Muza, Itai Mabunu, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, George Majika, Shepard Mhlanga (Neilson Ketala 89 mins), Clive Dzingai, Vincent Moyo, Malvin Hwata (Brighton Ncube 60 mins) Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Tinotenda Chiwashira 60 mins), Michael Charamba

Ngezi Platinum Stars: Nelson Chadya, Kudzai Chigwida, Gareth Madhake, Polite Moyo, Tinotenda Musariranwa, Marvellous Mukumba (Delic Murimba 58 mins), Tapiwa Mandinyenya (Ellson Mweha 58 mins), Nigel Makumbe (McDonald Makuwe 62 mins), Leslie Kashitigu, Takunda Benjura (Malvin Gaki 79 mins)Qadr Amini( Valentine Kadonzvo 62 mins) — @innocentskizoe