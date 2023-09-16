Gamecocks go rural

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC have ventured in a rural talent identification initiative that saw their juniors technical department last Friday visit Somvubu High School in Matabeleland North where there was a four-team tournament.

Talented young players from rural areas have since time immemorial found it difficult to get ideal platforms that would help them develop.

Guide Goddard, who is a member of the Chicken Inn juniors technical department said they saw it prudent to start scouting for talent in the countryside after he attended a football contest that featured four academic institutions Sombvubu, Siganda, Inyathi and Gloag.

“It’s wrong to think football talent will always emerge in the urban set ups. They are very young boys and girls in rural areas who are dying for platforms that will positively impact on them. It was pleasing to spend a day at Somvubu High. All I can say is that there is so much potential in rural areas,” said Goddard, a former Zimbabwe youth international who also turned out for Highlanders.

“For us as a club, it’s an on-going programme. I think we will be moving to various parts of the country in the same mission,” added Goddard.

Former Highlanders striker Prince Dube is one such player who emerged from Inyathi’s rural settings and is rocking the continent Tanzania’s Azam FC where he has continuously won the hearts of many because of his scoring abilities, ball artistry and wizardry.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn FC Southern Region Division Two developmental side coaches Goddard and Nkosana “Sancho” Gumbo have tipped young Mayibongwe Moyo to dazzle in the country’s elite football league.

Moyo (19), a former Amhlophe High School pupil, was promoted to Gamecocks first team in July.

“He has been doing well with us in the club’s developmental side hence his promotion to the first team. He was a defender whom we turned to a striker owing to his skill and ability. I’m happy that the first team coaches also recognised his potential,” said Goddard.

His sentiments were echoed by Gumbo who said Moyo was a star in the making.

“Mayibongwe has great potential and it was no wonder to see him being part of the 20-member squad that beat Highlanders recently. He is a great striker who has all the football skills. He scores at our everyday sessions. However, I reckon he should remain level headed,” said Gumbo.

In the Gamecocks striking department, Moyo, who has featured in the first team four times, joined speedy Brian Muza, veteran Clive Augusto and lanky Malvin Hwata.-@FungaiMuderere