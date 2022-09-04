Gamecocks in second consecutive loss

Chicken Inn FC’s Malvin Gaki tries to make his way past Ngezi Platinum defenders, while team mate Xolani Ndlovu keeps close guard on the action (Picture by Maita Zizhou)

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League 2015 champions Chicken Inn succumbed to their second defeat in a row when they fell at the hands of a determined Ngezi Platinum Stars in a lively match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The defeat left the Gamecocks 11 points away from log leaders FC Platinum who returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Manica Diamonds. Smarting from a similar defeat that they were handed by army side Black Rhinos, Joey Antipas’ men had found themselves in the driving seat in the 32nd courtesy of a Malvin Whata flashing header that beat a diving veteran Nelson Chadya to his left.

The towering and lanky Whata, who has taken his goal tally to six, found the opener for the hosts after a brilliant exchange between improvised right winger George Majika and left back Xolani Ndlovu.

Sensing a goal, roving Ndlovu delivered a beautiful cross that was nodded home by high rising Hwata with the Ngezi defence in sixes and sevens. With the game moves signaling a balanced affair, after the breather, towering and lanky Tinotenda Murasiranwa reduced the arrears for the visitors.

With the entire Gamecocks technical bench that introduced veteran forward Clive Augusto, Malvin Gaki and speedy Brian Muza for Whata, Majika and Brett Amidu, sensing victory, the visitors had other thoughts.

Against the run of play the Mhondoro based side found their second goal, which proved to be a winner 10 minutes before time from a former Young Warriors Warrior player and substitute Delic Murimba strike.

“We were defensively poor. And our opponents came from behind to claim the win. We had started so well but what I must say we will need to work hard on our defence. The defence has been letting us down,” said a dejected Antipas. Ngezi Platinum Stars dugout boss Takesure Chiragwi said: “In the first half we slept on duty but I’m happy with the win. It’s one of all games in which we have struggled but I can say I have learnt a lot from coach Benjani Mwaruwari,” said Chiragwi.

Chiragwi, recently took over the Ngezi Platinum reigns from Mwaruwari who had been hired to replace Rodwell Dhlakama.

Dhlakama is now with relegation threatened ZPC Kariba. [email protected]