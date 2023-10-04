Gamecocks look up to maximum points

Curtworth Masango

Chicken Inn FC coach Prince Matore says they are looking out to collect maximum points against Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at the National Sports Stadium today.

Inconsistent Chicken Inn have been dropping points in their recent games which saw them settling for three consecutive draws in the league just picking up three points out of a possible nine.

The Gamecocks sit in sixth place on the league standings with 38 points while Herentals are seventh with 35 points.

The Gamecocks were dumped out of the Chibuku Super Cup on Saturday by Army side Black Rhinos while Herentals suffered the same fate in the hands of Mhondoro-based side Ngezi Platinum.

Both sides will be looking to redeem themselves in the league as they will be looking out to inspire themselves with a league win.

The Gamecocks are unbeaten in their last seven outings in the league and they will be hoping to carry that momentum.

On the other hand, Herentals will be keen to close the three-point gap between them and Chicken Inn will see them tied on the same number of points.

They will also be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats in the league after going down to FC Platinum in their last league encounter.

“It is already past mid-season and at the moment every team is always prepared to play any day and we are no exception. We believe we are always ready to play worse when we have no suspensions or injuries in the camp.

“We are looking to play our games with commitment and dedication and what is important is to focus on each game as it comes and try to collect points. We have to work hard.

“The idea is clear as we are out looking for maximum points. We are only concentrating on collecting points which is the only

“In football, the pressure is always there, week in and week out. All we need to do is just focus on the job and start collecting points. We need to create chances and score, then we can start picking points. We also need to defend well in cases where we have to defend well.”