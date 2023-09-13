Gamecock’s quartet doubtful ahead of trip to Gweru

Lovemore Dube

GEORGE Majika, Shepherd Mhlanga, Richard Hachiro and striker Malvin Hwata are doubtful starters for Chicken Inn FC at Bata Stadium, Gweru on Sunday.

Chicken Inn will clash with Caps United in a Castle Lager tie.

The four key Gamecocks players having been nursing different knocks.

“We hope to have a full strong squad when we go for the CAPS match. It is every coach’s wish to have all his players fit and I hope and pray Majika, Mhlanga, Hachiro and Hwata will be fully fit. We are in a crucial stage of the season were everyone in the league is fighting hard to pick up points,” said Chicken Inn Prince Matore.

Last weekend, the Simbisa Brands bankrolled side was held to a one all draw by their city neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs in a derby game that was played at Luveve Stadium.