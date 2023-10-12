GameCocks wary of wounded Ngezi

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC coach Prince Matore says they will be entering the “lion’s den” when they face Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The GameCocks will travel to Mhondoro hoping to make it a league double over the league leaders.

The first leg at Luveve Stadium ended in a 2-0 victory for Chicken Inn. Their goals came from Malvin Hwata and Brian Muza.

“We are facing a wounded Ngezi Platinum and that makes this game a difficult encounter. Wounded in the sense that we beat them in the first leg and they are also coming from a league defeat against FC Platinum. We have prepared well and we are ready for the challenge,” said Matore.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are top of the table with 51 points from 26 outings while Chicken Inn are sixth with 40 points.

Another headline clash will be the tie between fourth-placed Dynamos and fifth-positioned Manica Diamonds with the two title contenders looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Match Day 27 fixtures

Saturday: Herentals v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chicken Inn (Baobab), Manica Diamonds v Dynamos (Gibbo), Bulawayo Chiefs v Simba Bhora (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos v Greenfuel (Bata)

Sunday: Triangle v Hwange (Gibbo), Highlanders v Cranborne Bullets (Barbourfields), Caps United v Sheasham (National Sports Stadium)