Gary Neville believes Tottenham vs Man City is the title decider as Pep Guardiola’s side rival Arsenal

Gary Neville believes Tottenham vs Manchester City, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, will be the title decider

Gary Neville believes the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City will be decided on Tuesday night, when Tottenham host Pep Guardiola’s side, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United means the two-way title race will definitely go down to this Sunday’s final day, with the Gunners holding a one-point lead over City with one week of the season remaining.

However, City have a game in hand at Arsenal’s north London rivals Spurs on Tuesday night, kick-off at 8pm. Should Guardiola’s side win that game, they will hold a two-point lead over the Gunners with one round of Premier League fixtures left.

Neville believes both City and Arsenal – who face West Ham and Everton at home respectively on the final day – will both win those final matches, meaning Tuesday’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will have the ultimate impact on where the top-flight trophy goes this season.

“Tuesday is the decider,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast. “A month ago, I said I look forward to the Tottenham vs Man City game.

“There are some moments along the way but it will come down to that game on Tuesday night. They [City and Arsenal] will not make mistakes on Sunday.