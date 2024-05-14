Gary Neville believes Tottenham vs Man City is the title decider as Pep Guardiola’s side rival Arsenal

Gary Neville believes Tottenham vs Manchester City, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, will be the title decider
Gary Neville believes the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City will be decided on Tuesday night, when Tottenham host Pep Guardiola’s side, live on Sky Sports.
Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United means the two-way title race will definitely go down to this Sunday’s final day, with the Gunners holding a one-point lead over City with one week of the season remaining.
However, City have a game in hand at Arsenal’s north London rivals Spurs on Tuesday night, kick-off at 8pm. Should Guardiola’s side win that game, they will hold a two-point lead over the Gunners with one round of Premier League fixtures left.
Neville believes both City and Arsenal – who face West Ham and Everton at home respectively on the final day – will both win those final matches, meaning Tuesday’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will have the ultimate impact on where the top-flight trophy goes this season.
“Tuesday is the decider,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast. “A month ago, I said I look forward to the Tottenham vs Man City game.
“There are some moments along the way but it will come down to that game on Tuesday night. They [City and Arsenal] will not make mistakes on Sunday.
“Tuesday night is where it will decided – and there will be that expectant audience where you think: can Tottenham play? Can they cause them problems? They can, but can they take their few chances they will get in the game?”
Tuesday night’s showdown will be a conflict of emotions for Tottenham supporters, whose side have an outside chance of pipping Aston Villa to the fourth Champions League spot.
However, the victory Spurs need to keep their top-four hopes alive would in turn put the title in arch-rivals Arsenal’s hands, but Neville believes the Tottenham players will still give their all against Guardiola’s side, despite the fascinating context.
The Sky Sports pundit also believes City, who need to be perfect in their final two games to be sure of the title, will not be deterred by Arsenal’s win at United on Sunday.
“City will do what Arsenal have done [at Old Trafford], which is concentrate on your own job, win our game,” Neville added.
“City do that regularly, they’ve been in that position before being pushed by Liverpool. It’s not unusual for their players to be going through this.
“They won’t be panicking sat there this afternoon, that’s the problem for Arsenal. There won’t be any City manager or coach or fans even at this point overly worried. They will trust their team, in the same way that Mikel Arteta has trusted his players in this run-in.
“We will wait and see what happens on Tuesday, particularly if Tottenham scores first and something happens. There will be these normal pre-commentary lines that Tottenham don’t want Arsenal to win the league but those Tottenham players will perform at their very best.” -skysports