Gary Neville interviews Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag: Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund and Man Utd’s styles of play

The Sunday News
Ahead of Monday Night Football, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sat down with Sky Sports’ Gary Neville to chat Harry Kane target, Rasmus Hojlund positivity, plus the club’s game model and styles of play.
Ten Hag is coming to the end of his second season at the club, which has seen a number of ups and downs both on and off the pitch.
Man Utd have struggled with a raft of injuries – especially at centre-back and left-back – which Ten Hag points to time and again in his chat with former Man Utd defender Neville.
Before facing Crystal Palace on Monday live on Sky Sports, Ten Hag covers this and much more when speaking with Neville
“This club can only have outstanding players because the expectations are so high. Manchester United is the biggest, or maybe second or third, biggest club in the world, the highest fanbase so expectations will always be there.
“Everyone has an opinion about Manchester United and it can only be outstanding players.
“That’s players who have all the skillset, that is the physical and especially the mental skillset they need to perform and contribute because we have to win every game. There’s an expectation around every game from us so you can only fulfil that expectation when you have those outstanding players.
“But in the last decade and in this period, we couldn’t always get the players we wanted. But then you have to build and you have to accept that you get talent in instead of players who already proved it in the past.
“We have had some choices made with talents like Rasmus Hojlund. I can see a striker who already proved it, who we want to sign and we couldn’t get him. And then we went to Rasmus because he’s a talent.”
When asked if he meant Harry Kane: “Yes, and you know Harry Kane will get you 30 goals. I think Rasmus will get there, but he needs time. It’s not fair to assess him the same as Harry Kane. I would never compare two players because they are very different.
“But with Hojlund, I think we had the biggest potential in the striker position last summer and we are very happy with him. But he also needs time to adapt and we are very pleased he showed his assets in scoring goals.
“He had a very good period where he scored many games after he showed it, but before and after, he had some physical issues, which is normal for a young player coming up. But it has a negative impact on the team result and that’s what you have to accept.
“Then you go back to the fans and the opinion makers, and they don’t understand or they don’t want to understand this. It is how Man United gets judged, they only see the result, but we need time.
“You have to accept the process is going slower and you can’t then expect to straight [away] compete for titles in the Champions League and Premier League.” – skysports.com