Gas leak at border forces authorities to re-route traffic

14 May, 2024 - 11:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Gas leak at border forces authorities to re-route traffic Aerial view of new look Beitbridge Border Post

The Sunday News

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A GAS leak at the light vehicles and pedestrians terminal on Monday forced authorities at the border post to evacuate the building and re-route traffic to the bus terminal.

Three terminals are catering for cargo, buses and light motor vehicles and pedestrians respectively at the port of entry.

Specialists have been called to the border to fix the problem ahead of the re-opening of the terminal.

ZimBorders Consortium general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube, said on Tuesday that they were expecting the terminal to open for business later in the day.

“Traffic from the pedestrian terminal was re-routed to the bus terminal yesterday due to a gas-related occurrence and evacuation was undertaken as a precautionary measure,” said Mr Ncube.

Related Stories:

“The challenge has since been identified and is being rectified and all things being equal normal operations should resume by 1400 today.

“All relevant agencies are on the ground and we are confident that the site will be safe by cited time and any inconvenience incurred is sincerely regretted”.

Government and the ZimBorders Consortium modernized the Beitbridge Border Post at US$300 million under a 17-and-a-half-year private-public partnership.

Under the agreement, ZimBorders Consortium is managing and maintaining the facility for the duration of the concession pending its handover to the Government.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds