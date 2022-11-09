Gas prices reviewed downwards 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reviewed downwards the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for November.

In a statement, Zera said the retail price of gas is now set at US$1.78 down from US$1.85 and ZWL$1 133.05 down from ZWL$1 161.88.

“Stakeholders are advised that the LPG prices for June 2022 are calculated according to the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021 are as follows: US$1.78/kg or ZWL$1 133.05/kg,” read part of the statement.

Zera said operators were advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.”