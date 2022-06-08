Gas prices reviewed upwards

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reviewed the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for June.

In a statement, Zera said the retail price of gas is now set at US$2.25 up from US$2.24 and ZWL$702.28 up from ZWL$371.81.

“Stakeholders are advised that the LPG prices for June 2022 are calculated according to the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021 are as follows: US$2.25/kg or ZWL$702.28/kg,” read part of the statement.

Zera said operators were advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

“Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.”