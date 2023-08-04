Gate charges hiked for DeMbare Hwange match

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

 

THE Premier Soccer League has acceded to Dynamos FC’s request to raise gatecharges for Sunday’s championship clash with Hwange FC at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Harare side which is using Barbourfields Stadium as its home ground requested that charges be raised from US$2 to US$3.

Charges for the wings have been kept at US$5 and double that for the VIP end.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 3 August 2023 and confirm that permission to increase rest of ground gate charges to US$3 for the above match has been granted. Wings and VIP shall remain US$ and US$10 respectively,” wrote PSL in their response to DeMbare.

Hwange FC arrived in Bulawayo today and had a fill of Barbourfields Stadium turf.

