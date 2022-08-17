GBV male survivor changes narrative, seeks justice

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

A MALE gender based violence survivor has taken his wife to court for assault after a heated argument that left him with a stab wound in the back.

32-year-old Tatenda Chakanyuka from Gwabalanda suburb in Bulawayo has been dragging his wife Precious Mapara to court for the past two months after an altercation between the two over their household property.

The two appeared in court on Monday with medical records that served as evidence to the allegations against the wife who confessed her undying love for her husband despite the “mistakes” she has done in the past.

In the state outline provided by Western Commonage Magistrates’ courts the accused attacked her husband after he tried to forcefully take their fridge. She then stabbed him and he later reported her for assault.

“On 19 June 2022 at around 7pm the complainant and the accused person had a misunderstanding over sharing the property and the accused stabbed the complainant once on the back with a knife. The complainant sustained a cut on his back and he was referred to the hospital for medical examination and the medical report can be produced in court as exhibit,” reads the case statement.

After appearing in court the wife was found guilty and asked to report to Western Commonage Magistrates’ Courts for community service at a given date.