Gems prepare for Africa Netball Championships

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

NATIONAL netball team captain Felistas Kwangwa is set to lead a super talented cast of players that will represent the country at this year’s edition of the Africa Netball Championships to be held in Botswana later in the year.

This will be the 13th edition of the prestigious continental encounter.

Following the release of the provisional squad by the Zimbabwe Netball Association on Wednesday, the chosen Gems players have opened camp as they prepare to start training for the prestigious tournament.

Among the players called up, most of them were at the World Cup showcase in Cape Town earlier this year. The Gems finished at 13th position in the 16 team tournament.

It is highly expected that as they prepare for the African showpiece, they will be one of the strongest sides in the contest.

Kwangwa headlines the call up, including favorites such as Nicole Muzanenamo, Ursula Ndlovu, vice-captain Claris Kwaramba, Tanaka Makusha, Lorraine Manjoro, Beula Hlungwane, Cynthia Gamuchirai, Joice Takaidza, Tafadzwa Mawango and Elizabeth Mushore.

Other players set to join camp are Patricia Mauladi, Lesibane Munjanji, Chipo Shoko, Moreblessing Mubhishi, Kelly Muyambo, Sharon Bwanali, Yvonne Madzikangava, Taslimah Mdimba and Takadanaishe Zimusi.

@NkosieLegend