GEORGE Chigova is no more!

Raymond Jaravaza

FORMER Warriors and Dynamos and Warriors goalkeeper George Chigova has died.

He was 32.

Chigova succumbed to a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on Wednesday morning.

The shotstopper was in July diagnosed with a heart condition and spent some time in hospital but had been recovering steadily.

He returned to action last month.

His death comes just days after former Warriors and Highlanders coach Rahman Gumbo collapsed and died in Botswana.

Two other soccer personalities Cornelius Ncube aka Ngwazane and Calvin Chauke have died in the last two weeks.

