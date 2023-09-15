Gerald Sibanda Zimbabwe Football Forum board chair

Innocent Kurira

REAL Betis Academy Zimbabwe chairman Gerald Sibanda has been appointed as the board chairman for the Zimbabwe Football Forum (ZFF).

Sibanda is an Entrepreneur with Interest in Global Investments in the sectors of Sport, Mining, Agriculture and Trade.

In 2018 after retiring from Professional Rugby, he founded Athletes Sphere Management (Pvt) Ltd.

ASM is a Global Sports Agency which has now become the Gateway of World Class Opportunities connecting Africa to the World, bringing Global Partnerships, Sponsorship and Endorsements to their Strategic Partners.

Commenting on his appointment, Sibanda said: “I am delighted to take up the new role and enhance the growth of football business and Investment in Zimbabwe and our region. As stakeholders and Leaders will engage and promote Football business after the return of Zimbabwe as a full member of FIFA and CAF, it will be exciting to see game changers gather to transform the Football Ecosystem. Humbled and thank you Terence Tinashe Malunga the Founder and Visionary for Entrusting me with such a role.”

Sibanda has represented the country in the rugby 15s as well as Sevens version of the game at international level.

He is better known for his side steps, burst of pace and scoring magnificent tries for the Cheetahs from 2007 to 2012 and the Sables (2006-2016).

His rugby skills saw him playing for clubs in South Africa, Scotland and Romania.

Many people were surprised when his agency got a deal in football.