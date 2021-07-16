Germany provides support to vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

The Germany government has contributed EUR 3 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Zimbabwe to support vulnerable communities struggling to meet their basic food needs amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The amount is part of a EUR 18 million contribution by Germany to Southern Africa for the years 2021-2023.

In a statement WFP said the contribution will be used to improve access to food and ensure that vulnerable women, men, girls and boys, consume an adequate and nutritious diet in times of need.

“As part of the Federal Republic of Germany´s worldwide efforts to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic we are extending a helping hand to the Zimbabwean population with this contribution.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the food security situation which has been strained for large parts of the population in the past few years. We hope that our contribution will help to temporarily alleviate the plight of vulnerable groups,” said the deputy ambassador for the German Embassy, Mr Christian Oelfke.

WFP Zimbabwe Country Director and Representative Francesca Erdelmann said the contribution came at a time when many are finding it increasingly difficult to put food on the table because of the Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Zimbabweans, as restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus have resulted in the loss of livelihoods and household income. Most of Zimbabwe’s urban population relies heavily on informal sector livelihoods, its closure during the lockdown period has had a detrimental impact on levels of urban food insecurity. “While the agriculture season witnessed an improved harvest from the previous years, some areas still needs support to see them through the peak hunger period. This contribution from Germany will go a long way in assisting these vulnerable groups that need help the most” she said.

WFP assists 326 004 people across 23 urban domains until the end of this year, with monthly cash-based transfers via e-voucher and Western Union remittance exchange. Beneficiaries receive USD 12 per person, per month to help meet their basic food needs.