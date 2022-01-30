Get ready to take part at ZITF: Nzenza

Rutendo Nyeve, Business Reporter

THE Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, has urged business leaders to take advantage of exhibitions such as the forthcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to build on productivity gains the country made last year.

Last week, the ZITF Company announced that this year’s exhibition, a major business event in the country would be held from 26 to 30 April.

The international, multi-sectoral exhibition will be held under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development.”

Dr Nzenza said while last year has been largely seen as baby steps in economic revival, this year companies should increase production and interaction hence the need to take advantage of platforms such as ZITF to network.

“2022 is the year of accelerated growth and consolidation of the production and productivity gains which were made in 2021.

“This will require innovative leadership harnessing opportunities like the ones presented under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and other existing Trade Agreements and Protocols.

“For this reason, as we penetrate global markets and value chains, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has taken a decisive stance on standards, quality and competitiveness.

I urge all of you to take advantage of the international goodwill which we have created under His Excellency, the President’s re-engagement agenda through our various trade missions.

I especially urge you to participate in these exchanges domestically and internationally starting with the upcoming ZITF 2022,” she said at a CEOs Round Table event in Harare last week.

Dr Nzenza said there was also a need for innovation as global trends were changing.

“I challenge all business leaders to have e-commerce platforms for trading and ease of doing business.

This is because the current business-operating environment demands innovation which includes digitalisation as a way to stay in business.

“The ease of doing business is not a strategic initiative left to the purview of Government alone but formulates part of the collective aspirations between Government and business leaders.”

She said there was a need to take note of changing consumer taste trends.

The Government has projected a 5,5 percent economic growth in 2022, a trajectory also supported by World Bank and other multilateral institutions.

This follows a 7,8 percent growth in 2021.

It is also expected that the threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic will subside in 2022 ushering in a new era of recovery and growth.

Industry, which was affected by Covid-19 in the past years, is also set to anchor most of the growth.