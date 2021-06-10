Global Fund boost for Zimbabwe Covid-19 fight

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has received a provisional country allocation of between US$75million and US$150million for COVID-19 response from the Global Fund.

The amount is part of the US$3,5 billion contributed by the United States of America, which can only be secured through an evidenced-based grant proposal to run from 2021-2022 to respond to the devastating Covid-19 pandemic and mitigate the impact of the pandemic in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

“The allocation amounts to 15 percent of Zimbabwe’s 2021-2023 Global Fund apportionment. Zimbabwe can apply for an additional USD$75million, and the funds should be used by December 31, 2023,” US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Zimbabwe Communication Specialist Ms Patience Panganai said in a statement.

She said the resources harnessed under American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) will provide funds to countries for Covid-19 control and containment interventions such as personal protective equipment, diagnostics, treatment, communications and other measures as specified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“It will provide funds also for Covid-19-related risk mitigation measures for programmes to fight the three diseases of Aids, TB, and malaria; and strengthening of health and community systems, including support to key aspects of health systems, such as laboratory networks, supply chains, and community-led response systems,” she added

The US Embassy has provided over US$20million in support of the Covid-19 response in Zimbabwe and the US government said it is committed to working together with the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, multilateral organisations, partner governments, and civil society organisations, to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and other public health threats.