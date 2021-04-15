GMB advises farmers not to rush harvest

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE Grain Marketing Board has advised farmers not to rush into harvesting their maize crop as the moisture content is still high.

This comes after reports that some farmers were delivering maize with high moisture content which is way above the recommended 12 percent.

GMB chief executive officer Mr Rockie Mutenha said some farmers with the early planted crop have started harvesting their maize and upon assessment by GMB, it was revealed that the bulk of the grain is not yet ready for harvesting.

“l have been to many provinces in the country where our assessment of the maize showed that some farmers have started delivering their grain, but the bulk of the crop is not yet ready for harvesting.

“Farmers are advised to wait for at least three weeks to ensure that the maize dries up to recommended moisture content of about 12.5 percent against the current which is at 17 and 21 percent,” he said.

He added that when maize is deposited to stock very early it easily goes bad and it won’t last up to the next farming season.

“If maize is deposited without reaching the required moisture, it will easily go bad and all our farmers’ efforts will go to waste” said Mr Mutenha.

He also advised farmers to approach their depots and private companies to secure drying facilities.

“We know there are some farmers who want to put wheat after harvesting their maize, we have strategic depots where there are driers to dry up their maize, they can also approach private driers to speed up their harvesting,” he said.

At least 2.8 million tonnes of maize is expected this season and government has assured farmers that adequate storage facilities have been put in place, while payment for grain deliveries will be done without delay.