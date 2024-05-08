GMB disburses US$23.7 million to wheat farmers

File Photo: A combine harvester in a wheat field

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Grain Marketing Board has reportedly paid a total of US$23.7 million to wheat farmers noting that the clearance of outstanding payments was a serious priority.

In a statement, GMB chief executive officer, Dr Edson Badarai said last week they managed to pay US$4.6 million while this week they have paid US$10 million.

“To date, wheat payments amounting to US$23,7 million have been made. The Grain Marketing Board, last week made a payment of US$4,6 million and US$10 million this week. “The clearance of outstanding payments is a serious priority and GMB appreciates the commitment of our farmers in ensuring national food self-sufficiency. GMB assures of its commitment to continue playing a key role in the agriculture transformation agenda,” said Dr Badarai.

