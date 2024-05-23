Go well Matongorere, a football teacher, a father

Langton Nyakwenda

THE late football guru and CAPS United assistant coach Nelson Matongorere has been described as a father, a football teacher and a humble human being.

Matongorere who was also a former ZIFA Technical Director, passed away at a Harare clinic on Wednesday evening.

He was 68.

Details on the cause of his death are still sketchy but close family members hinted that Matongorere suffered a stroke.

Dynamos assistant coach, Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe, said Matongorere’s death was a big loss to the football fraternity.

“Irreplaceable grandmaster of coach education and a father figure. This is a big loss,” Chigowe said.

Former CAPS United owner, Twine Phiri, says he knew Matongorere from way back.

“Growing up I was very close to the late former CAPS United striker Shacky Tauro, so when he married his wife, Mudhara Matongorere was the go between, that’s how I also became close to him.

“We became very close and we were family,” said Phiri, a former Premier Soccer League chairman.

Matongorere was also a renowned coaching instructor who mentored hundreds of gaffers, some of whom are now coaching in the Premier Soccer League.

He groomed the likes of Lloyd Chitembwe and the record breaking Kalisto Pasuwa.

As ZIFA Techncial Director he implemented CAF’s coaching programmes in the country.

He is also credited for the growth of local women’s football.

“When I say every coach in this country passed through him (Matongorere), I mean it,” said Black Rhinos coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera.

“He is actually a national hero,” FC Platinum assistant coach, commented.

Jonathan Mashingaidze, a former ZIFA chief executive officer, who worked with Matongorere at the football association, described the late football mentor as a teacher.

“A football teacher gone too soon. Football is left poorer,” he said. –H-Metro