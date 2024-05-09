Goals galore in Southern Region opening week

Innocent Kurira

A total of 20 goals were scored in the opening week of the Zifa Southern Region Division One League which got off to a perfect start at the weekend.

Two braces were recorded in the opening week.

ZPC Hwange’s Justin Kaunda scored twice in ZPC Hwange’s 4-1 victory over Mosi Rovers while Mainline’s Mthulisi Manela also hit the net twice in his team’s 4-1 victory over Ajax.

Former top flight teams, Zimbabwe Saints and Bulawayo City who have bounced back to Division One football this season got off to good starts.

Saints emerged 1-0 victors over Adachi while Bulawayo City won 2-1 against Bosso 90.

Zimbabwe Saints were kicked out of the same league last year for failure to pay affiliation fees among other costs. They have been re-admitted into the league after they paid up their debt from last season and part of this season’s affiliation fee.

The region has also accepted ex-PSL side, Bulawayo City to rejoin the league.

Bulawayo City last played in the Premier Soccer League in the 2022 season and were relegated after a dismal campaign and opted to play Division Two football and introduce an academy.

Zifa Southern Region spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda said they are looking forward to a successful season.

“The season has started on a high note and we hope to continue on that trajectory. There were several challenges we faced last season but we are confident the league will run smoothly this season,” said Mbwanda.

The region has brought on board Rugare Medical, who are set to sponsor the Division One Monthly and End of Year Awards, for players and match officials.

Rugare Medical is an organisation dedicated to providing essential health, medical aid, renal unit and social care services across Zimbabwe.

Results

Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-0 Jordan Sinnot, Mosi Rovers 1-2 ZPC Hwange, Talen Vision 1-1 Nkayi, Bulawayo City 2-1 Bosso 90, Adachi 0-1 Zim Saints, Casmyn 0-1 Victoria Falls City, Ajax 1-4 Mainline, DRC 2-0 Zebra Revolution

