Goat industry has potential to boost economic growth

Uzile Mkwananzi, Business Reporter

GOAT breeding has the potential to significantly contribute towards the overall economic growth in the country with the global demand for goat meat on a continued upward trend.According to Industry Trends and Forecast 2031, the Global Goat Meat market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate between 2024 and 2031.

An increase in demand for goat meat therefore offers small-scale farmers in semi-arid Zimbabwe opportunities for increased market participation.

This emerged during a goat breeding masterclass training programme that was recently conducted by an avid goat breeder and Goat Breeders Association of Zimbabwe chairperson, Mrs Sifiso Agbetorwoka at her Bulembe Farm in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South Province.

Mrs Agbetorwoka said goat breeding has a lucrative future and encouraged people to also consider venturing into the industry.

“The future of goat farming is big. Those who like to read or research will see that globally, the demand for goat meat is on the rise and I think It’s up to us as breeders to spread the news, which is what I try to do by inviting people to my farm and I offer these masterclasses in goat breeding because there is no way I’m going to be successful as an individual goat breeder.

“As a member and the chairperson of the Goat Breeders Association of Zimbabwe, time and time again we get these requests from other countries for goats and unfortunately we can never meet the demand. There’s a huge potential people don’t know about,” she said.

Mrs Agbetorwoka further revealed that research has further shown that Zimbabwe has the ideal weather patterns for goat breeding which further buttressed the nation’s potential to boost its economy through more people up taking goat breeding.

“More people from around the globe are interested in importing our goat meat, compared to three years ago when I started this venture. I was not getting many enquiries, but now, I am getting them almost on a daily basis. Somebody wants our goats for meat or breeding,” she said.

On the masterclass, the Goat Breeders Association of Zimbabwe chairperson said they align their topics with the country’s agricultural enhancement goals by providing participants with practical skills and knowledge to improve goat farming practices, ultimately leading to increased productivity and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

“During the training, participants acquired skills such as proper feeding practices, disease management, breeding techniques and marketing strategies during the master class, all of which directly contribute to enhancing goat farming practices in Zimbabwe.

“The masterclass empowered participants to become leaders and change-makers in the agricultural sector by equipping them with advanced knowledge and skills, fostering innovation and encouraging them to share their expertise with others in the industry,” she said.

Mrs Agbetorwoka said for future programmes they had plans to collaborate with local agricultural institutions and organisations to ensure effective dissemination of the knowledge gained, reaching a wider audience and maximising impact on goat farming practices in the country.

The association has also set up follow-up initiatives and support systems to monitor the progress and impact of participants’ post-master classes, enabling the tracking of their contributions to agricultural enhancement in Zimbabwe and providing assistance as needed.

“To fellow women shunning the agricultural sector, I would say that the industry offers vast opportunities for personal and professional growth, empowerment and contributing to food security. Embrace your potential, seek mentorship and challenge yourself to excel in this rewarding field,” said Mrs Agbetorwoka.