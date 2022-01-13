Gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery jump 55.5 percent in 2021

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S large gold producers delivered over 11 000 kilogrammes to Fidelity Gold Refinery (Private) Limited (FGR) last year, a move that represented a 55,5 percent increase as compared to the previous year.

In a statement the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Mangudya revealed that the large-scale gold producers delivered 11 159 kilogrammes while small-scale producers contributed 18 470,61 kilogrammes.

Dr Mangudya commended Government for introducing the Gold Incentive Scheme, as it had a positive impact on gold deliveries to FGR.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to express its appreciation and gratitude to the country’s small and large gold producers for having delivered total of 29 629,61 kilogrammes of gold to Fidelity Gold Refinery (Private) Limited in 2021, a 55,5 percent increase from the 19 052,65 kilogrammes delivered in 2020.

“The Bank also commends Government for the Gold Incentive Scheme introduced in May 2021, which scheme has had a significant positive impact on gold deliveries to FGR. It is projected that the quantum of the country’s gold exports in 2021 will increase beyond the 29 629,61 kg when the gold component in the Platinum Group Metals is eventually included in the tally of gold deliveries to FGR,” said Dr Mangudya.

Meanwhile, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando is on record saying the US$12 billion mining industry target by 2023 is achievable as part of the broader macroeconomic roadmap towards achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.