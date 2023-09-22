Golden Arrows coach on Knox Mutizwa

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

GOLDEN Arrows FC coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has suggested that Zimbabwe International forward Knox Mutizwa is not giving his all which is why he has lost his starting place.

Mutizwa scored eight goals in all competitions last season but has only managed two starts this season.

“We’ve created competition since the pre-season. We sat down with the players and told them that ‘if you don’t fight, you can’t get into the team.’

“You can see our main striker from last season isn’t here because I don’t think he’s pushing enough,” Khenyeza said after their come from behind 2-1 win away to Cape Town Spurs on Tuesday.

“In football, you have to have all the qualities, you can’t be good only on the ball and lack off the ball. They know it’s a fair and healthy competition,” Khenyeza told Sowetan Live.