Golden Lions FC get boost

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

A United States of America-based businessman has donated 24 soccer balls to Victoria Falls-based football team, Golden Lions FC.

Harry Phal who was on a visit to the resort of Victoria Falls back in August, bumped into the Golden Lions project and pledged to offer some assistance to the team.

He has since lived up to his promise by securing playing balls for the team which has junior teams from Under-11 to Under-15.

Golden Lions director Macmillan Kima Sibanda is grateful for the donation.

“Surely it’s a blessing to have people noticing what you do for the community and then decide to chip in and assist. l can tell you this gift came at the right time when as a club we were facing a serious challenge in training and match balls so we are really grateful to Phal who made this decision to assist the boys, we are going to make good use of them,” said Sibanda.

Sibanda said they are optimistic about getting a sponsor soon.

“This is a big motivation to the boys, the coaches, and everyone at the club. We don’t have a sponsor at the moment but we are hoping to find one soon. The club was formed with the sole purpose of giving youths a platform to showcase their God-given talents so that they may become professional footballers and earn a living through sport, as well as fighting drug and substance abuse, and preventing early marriages.

“Also to help individuals to build and develop their character so that they become responsible members of the community,” said Sibanda.