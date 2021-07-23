Golden Lions Rugby Union enters partnership with Athletes Sphere Management to establish rugby academy in Zimbabwe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ATHLETES Sphere Management, a Zimbabwean sports management company has entered into an agreement with South Africa’s Golden Lions Rugby Union to establish a rugby academy in Zimbabwe.

It is envisaged that the academy will sufficiently upskill, provide experience and create development pathways, for players, coaches and administrators which will enable them to transition seamlessly to professional and international level.

ASM, whose president and chief executive officer is former Zimbabwe rugby international Gerald Sibanda represents various stakeholders in the world of sport, which includes coaches and professional Athletes across the sports spectrum.

“The formation of this academy will provide numerous training and education opportunities not only for players, but will provide exposure for Referees, and Coaches with the Director of Rugby being an appointee of GLRU,” said GLRU general manager, Pieter Visser.

Sibanda is excited to have the Golden Lions commit to empowering the people of Zimbabwe,

“I am very happy and looking forward to seeing the development of Zimbabwe Rugby through this landmark association with one of the biggest Rugby Unions in world rugby, the Golden Lions Rugby Union

“South Africa and the Springboks are the current world champions, and it’s a great honour to have the Golden Lions Rugby Union commit to empowering Zimbabwe as a nation and growing the game of Rugby in this region. It is our core value and mandate in Athletes Sphere, to bring world class community opportunities to our beautiful Zimbabwe. I look forward to seeing this association bring more success to the great relations between the republics of Zimbabwe and South Africa,’’ said Sibanda.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union president, Aaron Jani welcomed the agreement between ASM and the Golden Lions, which he believes strengthens their association with South African rugby.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union welcomes the association between Golden Lions Rugby Union and Zimbabwe sports agency, Athletes Sphere Management. This partnership augments well with our mix of rugby development and high performance. It strengthens our relationship with South African Rugby and brings various commercial opportunities to market brand Zimbabwe,’’ said Jani.

Neville Jardine, the president of the Golden Lions Rugby Union explained that this alliance with Athletes Sphere Management would be strategically and mutually beneficial not only for the Golden Lions Rugby Union but also for grassroots rugby in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“It has always been our intention to grow the footprint of Lions Rugby in the region and with the formation of the Lions Rugby Academy in Zimbabwe, it will bring our aspirations much closer. Being associated with a credible partner such as Athletes Sphere Management made immediate business sense for us at the GLRU, and we are proud to have them as a partner,’’ said Jardine.

In August last year, ASM partnered with Spanish football club, Real Betis to establish their first ever academy on the African continent.

