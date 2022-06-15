Golf tournament to mark Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority 10 year anniversary

Golf tournament to mark Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority 10 year anniversary Lindiwe Nyoni

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) is celebrating 10 years of existence with a golf tournament to be held at the Bulawayo Golf Club on Friday.

Zera communications officer, Lindiwe Nyoni said they are using the tournament to engage with stakeholders in the Matabeleland region as well as to raise funds for the Albinism Association, with a specific attention on Matabeleland North.

“We are having a golf tournament on Friday at the Bulawayo Golf Club, it’s in celebration of Zera at 10 years and also engaging with our stakeholders from this region. We are also fundraising, all proceeds will be channeled towards the albinism Association, particularly we are focusing on Matabeleland North so that’s the main goal of the tournament,’’ Nyoni said.

Nyoni said there are also prizes in store for those taking part, which should entice some of the top amateur golfers to take part.

Participants will be required to pay ZWL$70 000 per four ball pair, which covers green fees and lunch. A four-ball format is when a pair of golfers form a team and whichever of the pair makes the better score on each hole counts as the team score for that hole.

