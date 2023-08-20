Gonese Heroics Deny Bosso Big Win

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders FC 1-0 Black Rhinos FC

HIGHLANDERS FC retained a five-point lead over Ngezi Platinum in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after their 1-0 victory over Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

They extended their unbeaten run in the league to 19 games.

What appeared to be a harmless freekick from Andrew Mbeba from way outside the box in the 29th minute was fumbled into the net by Lenon Gonese in goal for Black Rhinos.

His teammates were quick to console him.

Rightfully so, they had to, as he managed to keep the scores level up to the point Bosso scored.

The entire game, Gonese kept Black Rhinos in the game.

Gonese made a brilliant save with just four minutes played.

This was after Bosso got a set piece outside the box and Andrew Mbeba stood up to the challenge.

He chose to go low and his kick was flicked on target by Brighton Manhire who found Gonese perfectly positioned to push the ball out for a corner kick.

He made a double save four minutes into the second half to deny Bosso a lead extension.

He denied a Mckinnon Mushore who shot first, before shutting out Melikhaya Ncube on the rebound.

At that point, Bosso should have been two up as both efforts could have gone in.

Gonese would go on to save an Ariel Sibanda penalty kick after 67 minutes.

This was after Valentine Katsande had brought down substitute Devine Mhindirira inside the box.

Referee Mhaka Magare pointed to the spot and Bosso would not extend their lead.

Rhinos had their chances as well. For a side that is bottom of the table, playing the log leaders, Rhinos gave a good account of themselves in the first half.

Sibanda was tested in the 10th minute by a well taken shot off a Lot Chiwunga effort from outside the box, but he pulled out a great save.

Two minutes later, Archford Faira sent the ball into the box, it fell onto the path of a free Stanley Ngala who appeared to be surprised at the ball at his feet.

He had a lot of space to pick where the ball would go, but blasted his shot on Rhinos’ goalminder.

As the first half wore on Rhinos would get a freekick in a promising position just outside the penalty box arch.

Tatenda Mchisa fired his kick straight at the Bosso wall.

Lynoth Chikuhwa was sent through on goal by McKinnon Mushore on the 30th minute mark and he shot over the bar.

The second half saw Gonese shut out Chikuhwa again on a one- on-one situation.

Chikuhwa missed a number of chances on what was definitely not his day. He would get into good goal scoring opportunities but struggle to convert.

Highlanders FC

FC Ariel Sibanda, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Washington Navaya 73 mins), McKinnon Mushore, Brighton Manhire (Darlington Mukuli 45 mins), Andrew Mbeba, Elshamar Farasi ( Devine Mhindirira 62 mins) Peter Mudhuwa, Archford Faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Stanley Ngala (Calvin Chigonero 73 mins)

Black Rhinos FC

Lenon Gonese, Chelsea Nyakope, Tatenda Mchisa, Daren Mutimuzunze, Valentine Katsande, Sylon Chikwerengwe (Nkosi Mhlanga 58 mins), Allen Gahadzikwa (Pride Mukombwe 58 mins), Evans Katema, Lot Chiwunga, Garikai Dematsika

