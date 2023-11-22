Government closes in on priority projects

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government is registering significant strides towards the completion of various priority projects as per the third 100 day cycle of projects of 2023.

The major projects include the refurbishment of Ambassadors’ residents, innovation hubs at tertiary institutions as well as infrastructure development within the tourism and hospitality industry.

In a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the 3rd 100-Day Cycle of 2023, as presented by the Ministers of Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development; and Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Dr Fredrick Shava reported progress on projects under his purview that have seen the refurbishment of Ambassador’s Residence in Abuja, Nigeria at 15 percent complete; refurbishment of Ambassador’s Residence in Berlin, Germany is at 78 percent complete; the refurbishment of Ambassador’s Residence in London, Britain is at 85 percent complete; and the refurbishment of Chanceries and Consulates is at various stages of completion with Pretoria, South Africa, 100 percent; Maputo, Mozambique,95 percent; Beira, Mozambique, 98 percent and Abuja, Nigeria,20 percent,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira reported progress on projects under his Ministry’s purview as well that have seen the establishment of a Cooking Oil Plant in Mutoko which is at 65 percent complete; construction of a innovation hub at Great Zimbabwe at 100 percent complete while the Mutare Teachers College Baobab Juice Project is now complete.

“The Gwanda State University Mining Laboratory is at 35 percent complete and establishment of Integrated Skills Expansion Outreach Programme (ISEOP 2023) is complete having trained 170 people to skilled worker class 4 level, of the targeted 140 people,” said Dr Muswere.

Under the Ministry of Tourism and hospitality Industry, Dr Muswere said the construction of tourism facilities is at 100 percent completion at Lenon Hotel, Mutare; Elephant Lodge, Buhera; Tamarind Lodges, Nyanga; Paradise Lodge, Chiredzi; Travellers Rest Lodge, Beitbridge; Dzimbabwe Lodge, Kariba; and Water Front Resort Development Project, Kariba.

“The Diana’s Pools community based tourism project in Umzingwane, Matabeleland South is at 100 percent of completion; and the Kore Kore Cultural Village Community Based Tourism Project in Makonde District, Mashonaland West Province is complete with equipment comprising cooking utensils and traditional artefacts for display at the cultural village having been fully procured,” said Dr Muswere.

