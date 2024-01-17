Government commends Brethren In Christ Church for exemplary community development initiatives

Rutendo Nyeve Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has commended the Brethren In Christ Church (BICC) for its stance on community development, saying the growing synergies between industry and the church promoted social cohesion, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Sithembiso Nyoni who was the guest of honour at the church’s launch of a fundraising campaign for a 700 -1000 seater pavilion which BICC Bulawayo Central seeks to construct said the collaboration between the church, Government, and industry creates holistic development for the nation.

The launch was held on Friday under the theme “Partnering with Industry for a Christ-Centred Community and Nation Building.”

“I want to express my pleasure at witnessing the remarkable synergies between industry and the church. This partnership aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the Government in promoting social cohesion, economic growth, and sustainable development. It is heartening to see that the Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) has taken the lead in fostering this collaboration, demonstrating their commitment to building not only a strong faith in the community but also a vibrant and prosperous nation.

“In a nation where faith and industry join hands, we create an environment that nurtures holistic development. The BICC has long been a trailblazer in community building, and I commend their unwavering dedication to uplifting the lives of individuals and families. For decades, the church has been at the forefront of providing spiritual guidance, education, and social support to communities across our nation,” said Minister Nyoni.

She said the project which BICC Bulawayo Central was embarking on was pivotal not only to the city of Bulawayo but to the entire nation and would serve as a beacon of hope, a place where faith, industry, and community converge.

“It will provide a space for worship, celebration, and fellowship, accommodating up to 1000 individuals. This multipurpose facility will also be a catalyst for economic activities, hosting conferences, conventions, and exhibitions that foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment.

“The pavilion presents us with an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of our great nation. I call upon all of you, industry captains, entrepreneurs, professionals, and individuals who believe in the power of unity and progress, to embrace this worthy cause. Your generous donations and support will not only help construct a physical structure but will lay the foundation for a Christ-centred community that thrives in all aspects of life,” said Minister Nyoni.

The Mayor of Bulawayo Senator David Coltart said the construction of the pavilion will go a long way in providing the city with alternative space. He said the church’s unique location and development of such a structure will settle in the city’s development plans. @nyeve14